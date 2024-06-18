Need to reassess concession on gold, silver imports under FTA with UAE: GTRI

NEW DELHI: India needs to reassess tariff concession on gold and silver imports from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) under its India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), as the massive surge in imports is adversely impacting current account deficit of the country, according to a recent report by Delhi-based think tank GTRI.

The report highlighted concerns about revenue loss and trade imbalances resulting from the current tariff differentials. India’s total imports from the UAE fell by 9.8% from $53.2 billion in FY23 to $48.0 billion in FY24.

However, imports of gold and silver saw a significant increase of 210%, rising from $3.5 billion to $10.7 billion during the same period.