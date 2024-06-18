RBI exploring coverage for green deposits as climate change poses biggest risk to global economy

Stating that climate change poses the biggest risk to the global economy, the Reserve Bank deputy governor Michael Patra said the central bank is exploring offering appropriate coverage for green deposits, which will help garner more funds to fund greener opportunities.

"We are exploring appropriate coverage for green deposits, climate-risk based differential premiums and ex ante funding needs for climate sustainability," Patra told the 79th executive committee meeting of the International Association of Deposit Insurers (IADI) in Rome over the weekend. But he did not elaborate.

“New challenges arising from climate changes will inevitably require effective coordination and information sharing between domestic insurers and other national safety net participants as well as with those in other jurisdictions,” Patra said in the speech, which was released by the RBI Tuesday.

Patra urged deposit insurers to brace for more complex challenges amidst the heightened uncertainty especially from climate change impacts which are emerging as overarching risks to the global economy and financial systems.

In April 2023, the RBI had issued a framework for green deposits with a view to foster and develop a green finance ecosystem. The framework allows regulated entities to offer green deposits to customers, protect the interest of depositors, aid customers to achieve their sustainability agenda, address green-washing concerns and help augment the flow of credit to green activities/projects.

Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) of India offers insurance to bank depositors, which covers only marginal loss and up to Rs 5 lakh. It steps in when depositors’ money is at stake in the event of a bank collapse. The DICGC is a wholly owned subsidiary of the RBI.