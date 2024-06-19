Adani to invest $100 billion in energy transition projects over the next decade

MUMBAI: The Adani Group is planning a whopping $100 billion plus investments in energy transition projects and towards building manufacturing capabilities to produce all the key components needed for green energy generation, group chairman Gautam Adani has said.

“The next decade will see us invest more than $100 billion in the energy transition space and further expand our integrated renewable energy value-chain that today already spans manufacturing of every major component required for green energy generation,” the billionaire businessman told an infra event organised by Crisil Ratings here Wednesday.

The diversified group, which straddles airport, ports, power generation and distribution, city gas distribution, solar panel manufacturing and data centres among others, will be setting up wind farms, solar parks and facilities to manufacture electrolysers to make green hydrogen, he said.

Underscoring the country’s immense potential of energy transition and digital infrastructure, Adani said the country can add a trillion dollars to the GDP every 12 to 18 months, which will put us on track to be a $30-trillion economy by 2050 and this will see the market capitalisation jumping to $40 trillion from around $5.2 trillion now.