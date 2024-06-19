Cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan to invest in beverages and confectionery unit in Karnataka

BENGALURU (Karnataka): Legendry Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan is poised to invest in India by establishinig a beverages and confectionery unit at Badanakuppe in Chamarajanagara district of Karnataka, according to news agency ANI.

The former cricketer, who runs a soft drinks business in Sri Lanka, is expanding with a greenfield unit in Chamarajanagar district under the brand ‘Muttiah Beverages and Confectioneries’. The Chamarajanagar unit is likely to become operational by January 2025, the Deccan Herald reported.

The project, announced by Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil, is expected to attract a total investment of Rs 1,400 crore over multiple phases.

The announcement comes following a meeting between Muralitharan and Minister Patil to discuss the project's details and its implications for the region.

The cricketer, who holds the world record for the most wickets in Test cricket, is diversifying his portfolio into the food and beverage industry with his new venture, "Muttiah Beverages and Confectioneries."

(With inputs from ANI)