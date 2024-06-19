King Kohli India’s most-valued celebrity brand

BENGALURU: With a brand value of $227.9 million in 2023, cricketer Virat Kohli surpassed Bollywood star Ranveer Singh to claim the No 1 spot as India’s most valued celebrity. He was No 2 with $176.9 million in 2022. That’s a cool 30% jump in one year.

In 2017, with a brand value of $144 million, the star cricketer had surpassed Bollywood heart-throb Shah Rukh Khan for the first time and stood No 1 that year. Since then, Kohli’s brand value soared 58% to touch the latest figure. The brand value of actor Ranveer Singh shot up 383% in the past seven years. He was at No 5 with $42 million in 2017. In 2023, his brand value stood at $203.1 million.

According to Celebrity Brand Valuation Report 2023, released by global consulting firm Kroll, the overall brand value of top 25 celebrities in 2023 is estimated at $1.9 billion, an increase of 15.5% from the previous year.

Aviral Jain, MD, Valuation Advisory Services, Kroll, told this paper: “2023 marked King Kohli reclaiming the throne of being the most valued celebrity brand in India backed by his stellar and record breaking on-field performances throughout the year. He marshals a vast army of 375 million social media followers and his brand repertoire has doubled in the last five years.”

Actors Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Alia Bhatt are at No 3, 4 and 5 with a brand value of $120.7 million, $111.7 million and $101.1 million, respectively.

The report says the cumulative number of product brand endorsements by the top 20 celebrities increased to 484 in 2023, a jump of 14.2% from 424 product brands in 2022.