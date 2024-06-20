25 Indian startups drop out of future unicorn index

The continuing fund drought coupled with a slew of regulatory actions have seen a massive drop in the number of future unicorns, with as many as 25 startups slipping out of the list in 2023, shows an industry report.

As a result, the number of unicorns -- startups valued at over $1 billion -- slipped by one to 67 in 2023. The list had grown by three to 68 in 2022, according to a report by Hurun India which brings out the list.

There were "record dropouts" in future unicorns at 25, including five startups valued at over $ 500 million that were likely to turn unicorn in three years (called gazelles) and 20 valued at over $200 million likely to turn unicorn in five years (called cheetahs), the report said.

Currently the country is home to 67 unicorns, 46 gazelles and 106 cheetahs. Rajesh Saluja, the chief executive of Ask Private Wealth, which coauthored the report, said startup valuations were hit by the ongoing funding winter, which began with the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine by Russia, leading to a deep slowdown in bets as the higher interest rates pulls investors to fixed income.