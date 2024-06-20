34 per cent of biz struggle to find right talent, 1 in 3 grapples with retaining employees

BENGALURU: Nearly 34% of organisations struggle to find the right talent, and almost one in three grapples with retaining existing employees. For employers, one of the top 10 hiring challenges is matching salary expectations, said Michael Page, which provides recruitment services for professionals at middle management to leadership levels.

In its Talent Trends 2024 report, it said matching salary expectations proves difficult, while the scarcity of required skills in the talent pool adds complexity. Finding applicants who align with the company culture further intensifies the struggle for businesses.

Its data revealed that 94% of respondents are open to exploring different roles in 2024, a decrease of 4% y-o-y. In India, about 94% are open to new job opportunities in 2024. “On the one hand, workers have a growing list of expectations stretching beyond competitive salaries and flexibility.

On the other hand, employers face significant pressures in a rapidly evolving business environment, making it harder for both sides to meet in the middle,” Nicolas Dumoulin, Senior MD India, Thailand, Philippines & Vietnam, Michael Page, said.

Flexibility has become a major point of contention in most parts of India, as employers grapple with implementing hybrid working models and policies that meet both business needs and employee preferences, he added. Also, AI is no longer a concept rooted in the future. It’s already affecting people’s daily working lives and career decisions, adding another layer of complexity to the talent market, he said.