Group will invest 100 billion dollar in energy transition over next decade: Gautam Adani

MUMBAI: The Adani Group is planning more than $100 billion investments in energy transition projects and towards building manufacturing capabilities to produce all the key components needed for green energy generation, group chairman Gautam Adani said on Wednesday.

“The the next decade will see us invest more than $100 billion in the energy transition space and further expand our integrated renewable energy value-chain that today already spans manufacturing of every major component required for green energy generation,” the billionaire businessman told an infra event organised by Crisil Ratings here.

The diversified group that straddles airports, ports, power generation, distribution, city gas distribution, solar panel manufacturing and data centres, among others, will be setting up facilities to manufacture electrolyzers to make green hydrogen, wind power turbines and solar panels apart from already solar parks and wind farms, he said.

Adani said these investments will go into establishing solar parks, wind farms, facilities to manufacture electrolyzers, wind power turbines and solar panels.

Underscoring the country’s immense potential of energy transition and digital infrastructure, Adani said the country can add a trillion dollars to the GDP every 12 to 18 months, which will put us on track to be a $30-trillion economy by 2050 and this will see the market capitalisation jumping to $40 trillion from around $5.2 trillion now.

“What this effectively means is that over the next 26 years, we will potentially add $36 trillion to the stock market capitalisation,” Adani said.