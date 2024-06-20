Pre-budget meet: Focus on fiscal deficit, job creation

NEW DELHI: During the pre-budget meeting with finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday economists stressed on the importance of further reducing the fiscal deficit in the upcoming budget. After the meeting, the economists revealed that the government is also focusing on implementing policies aimed at boosting employment growth.

“...The government has already stated that the fiscal deficit will be lower in the budget. At the same time, employment remained an important issue of discussion,” Ashwani Mahajan, National Co-convener of the Swadeshi Jagaran Manch told reporters after the meeting got over. Nagesh Kumar, Director and CEO of the Institute of Studies in Industrial Development, said upon the need for sustaining the growth of the economy by maintaining Capex (capital expenditure) and by encouraging private sector investment and consumption growth. He said it is important to extend production linked incentive (PLI) scheme to other labour intensive sectors like textiles and labour to give impetus to the manufacturing sector and create jobs.

The meeting was attended by the finance secretary and the secretaries of the Departments of Economic Affairs, revenue, financial services, and corporate affairs, as well as the Chief Economic Adviser of India.