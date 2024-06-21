GST dilemma: The burden of related party transactions

Introduction:

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) marks a pivotal transformation in the landscape of taxation, fundamentally altering the way taxes are assessed and collected. Enacted to establish a unified tax regime, GST consolidates a multitude of indirect taxes into a cohesive framework.

Delving into its intricacies, particularly concerning Related Party Transactions, holds paramount importance for businesses endeavouring to navigate the realms of regulatory compliance and financial prudence effectively.

GST implementation & Objectives:

Introduced in India in July 2017, GST amalgamates an array of levies such as Value Added Tax (VAT), Service Tax, and Excise Duty into a singular tax structure. This sweeping reform aimed at eradicating the cascading effect of multiple taxes, fostering the creation of a more integrated and harmonized national market.

For businesses, this monumental shift necessitated a comprehensive restructuring of their tax reporting and compliance apparatus, ushering in a new era of fiscal governance.

Definition and Scope of Related Party Transactions:

Related persons are defined u/s 2(84) of the GST Act which states that persons shall be deemed to be related if they fall under any of the categories below:

Officer or director of one business is the officer/ director of another business

Businesses legally recognized as partners

An employer and an employee

Any person who holds at least 25% of shares in another company, either directly or indirectly

One of them controls the other directly or indirectly

They are under common control or management

The entities together control another entity

The promoters or managerial persons are members of the same family

Persons include a legal person who can be individuals, HUF, a company, a firm, an LLP, a cooperative society, a body of individuals, a local authority, a government, or an artificial juridical person. It also includes entities incorporated outside India. Persons who are associated with one another’s business or are a sole agent or sole distributor or sole concessionaire shall be deemed to be related.