YouTube puts a ban on premium subscriptions purchased through VPN

YouTube has been cracking down on the loop hole for many people who purchase cheap premium subscriptions from other countries via VPN.

YouTube is also sending emails, according to reports, to users about the cancellation of YouTube Premium at dates specified by the company. When the user restarts the membership, YouTube asks for a card with the address of the current residence of the user.

When the affected users raised their concern regarding the cancellation of subscriptions, the company said it was due to discrepancy between the sign up and current locations.

In this era where people are glued to the digital media, the Google- owned video streaming platform is the go to place for everyone not just for YouTube shorts but for Information too. But the one factor which pulls down anyone is the ads. The purchasing power of this platform is declined on the basis of consumer expectations, which ultimately leads to varying prices across the world.

YouTube, TOI quoting its spokesperson Paul Pennington said, is asking users to change the subscription billing information to their current location and subscribe from payment methods of their countries so that pricing could also be charged according to the region.