Food prices ‘slowing pace of disinflation’: MPC

MUMBAI: Majority of the six-member monetary policy committee (MPC) members called for caution on dropping guard against inflation fight given sticky food inflation that is slowing pace of disinflation, as per the minutes of the last MPC meetings released by the RBI on Friday.

In May, headline retail inflation eased to the lowest in a year at 4.75%, from 4.83% in April. It is still 75 bps over the median target of the MPC and the central bank.

“Food inflation is the main factor behind the grudgingly slow pace of disinflation. Recurring and overlapping supply-side shocks continue to play an outsized role in food inflation,” said RBI governor Shaktikanta Das at the last MPC meet which in a 4:2 votes decided to leave the key policy rates unchanged as also retained policy stance of withdrawal of accommodation.

Rajiv Ranjan, executive director of the RBI, said while core inflation has softened further, food inflation risks have remained elevated. The MPC includes governor Das who is the chairman of the panel, deputy governor Michael Debabrata Patra, external members Shashanka Bhide of the National Council of Applied Economic Research, Delhi; Ashima Goyal, ex-Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research professor;

Jayanth R Varma of Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad; and Rajiv Ranjan, an executive director of Reserve Bank.