GMR launches training in plane maintenance

NEW DELHI: Keeping in mind the burgeoning Indian aviation sector and in line with the industry’s need of growing the number of skilled manpower, GMR Group, the country’s largest airport operator, is set to embark on aircraft maintenance, engineering and training programmes.

The four-year course — approved by aviation regulator DGCA and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency — has a tech tie-up with Airbus. The training for the first batch of 175 students (10 plus 2) with a background in science, is expected to commence in July at a sprawling five-care campus of GMR School of Aviation in Hyderabad.

“Our aim is to make students industry-ready to have the right balance of demand and supply. We are the pioneer in India to offer a combined B1.1 and B2 programme approved by the European Union regulator,” said Ashok Gopinath, President and accountable manager, GMR Aero Technic. With the domestic Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) sector projected to grow from $1.7 billion in FY22 to $4 billion in FY31, GMR School of Aviation has a distinct advantage of being an MRO-owned institute, said Gopinath. Despite the rapid growth, 50% of MRO services are currently imported primarily due to lack of industry-ready manpower, he added.

“The state-of-the-art classrooms equipped with latest tech and experienced teaching faculty is committed to skill development.”