PFRDA to launch new pension scheme with equal mix of equity, debt by August

The fund will be an additional option in the auto choice where equity allocation can be a maximum of up to 50%, but the tapering would start only after 45 years of age. This will help subscribers accumulate more corpus in their individual retirement fund,” said Mohanty.

Mohanty stated that existing NPS participants will have the choice to switch to the new scheme, and all pension funds will provide the updated NPS Balance Lifecycle option to their members. Currently, total assets under management (AUM) of NPS and APY are at Rs 12.4 trillion, with PFRDA aiming to achieve Rs 15 trillion by FY25.

NPS holds the majority of these AUM, with APY representing a smaller portion of Rs 38,000 crore. Meanwhile, Mohanty also stressed upon plans to expand NPS outreach via regional rural banks.