Shaktikanta Das asks co-op banks to improve liquidity risks

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank governor Shaktikanta Das has asked urban cooperative banks to improve their credit underwriting standards along with recovery measures to prudently manage liquidity risks.

Addressing the boards of western zone UCBs in Ahamadabad on Friday, Das asked “the boards to ensure proper credit underwriting standards, review and follow up on recovery of non-performing assets as well as prudently manage liquidity risks.”

In his keynote address he highlighted the importance of robust governance and the role of the board of directors to ensure these along with improving their assurance functions via better and more effective compliance, risk management and internal audit.