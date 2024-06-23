Elon Musk has another secret child with Neuralink executive

Tesla and Neuralink CEO Elon Musk had another child with an executive at his brain implant company Neuralink, according to a report from Bloomberg.

Neuralink director Shivon Zilis reportedly had the child with Musk earlier this year.

Musk already has twins with Zilis, which Business Insider discovered in 2022 after digging up a court document. He has three children with the musician Grimes and six children from previous relationships, making for a total of 12 that we know of, reports said.

According to The Verge, the revelation also follows multiple reports alleging inappropriate conduct from Musk in the workplace and with subordinates. A recent report from The Wall Street Journal said Musk had a sexual relationship with a former SpaceX intern who later became one of the company’s executives. Another employee says she refused Musk’s requests to have children with him several times, according to the Journal.

Last week, eight former SpaceX engineers filed a lawsuit against Musk that claims the billionaire “knowingly and purposefully created an unwelcome hostile work environment based upon his conduct of interjecting into the workplace vile sexual photographs, memes, and commentary that demeaned women and/or the LGBTQ+ community.”

The complaint, The Verge added, echoes past allegations of discrimination and sexual harassment at SpaceX, including an incident where Musk allegedly propositioned a flight attendant for sex.