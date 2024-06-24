Former MP Ramadass pushes for higher budget allocation to boost Puducherry’s growth

PUDUCHERRY: Stating that capital expenditure is necessary to boost economic growth, M. Ramadass, President of the Puducherry Maanila Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam and former Lok Sabha member, has urged the AINRC-BJP government to significantly increase the Union Territory's budget to Rs 13,500 crores.

The outlay of Rs 12,700 crore projected by the State Planning Board, which is a continuation of the interim budget of Rs 4,634 crore submitted in February 2024, is insufficient to meet the region's development needs, he said in a statement.

Criticizing the government for not presenting a full-fledged budget before the parliamentary elections, Ramadass, an economist turned politician, said that interim budgets over the years have affected the development of UT.