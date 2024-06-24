Irdai bans ads hawking Ulips as pure investment products

The circular has also asked insurers “to form an advertisement committee, which is approved by their respective boards, and appoint a senior-level officer of the distributor channel to examine and approve advertisements to ensure that the advertisements are true and not misleading.”

Ulip ads “must contain adequate, accurate, explicit, and updated information, presented in simple language”. According to the Irdai, all ads for participating insurance policies must disclose the following risk factors: the projected bonus is not guaranteed; past performance does not indicate future bonuses; these products are subject to the insurer’s overall performance in terms of investments, management of expenses, mortality, and lapses.

Why is mis-selling rampant?

So, what do we understand by mis-selling of Ulips and why is mis-selling in this space so rampant? According to an analyst at Motilal Oswal, Ulips are mis-sold primarily for three reasons. First, most sales personnel are not trained to handle a complex product like Ulips, which is nothing but a hybrid life policy. Most of them have been selling plain vanilla products till the time LIC dominated the market but the arrival of private life players has seen the market dynamics changing radically.

As a result, traditional life policy agents are unable to understand a hybrid like Ulips. LIC used to have over 90% of its products as participating policies or par policies also known as with-profit policy, which entitles a policyholder a share of the profit of the insurer in the form of bonuses or dividends. But since its listing in May 2022, the share of par policies has come down to around 83% as of March 2024.

On the contrary, private life players have mostly non-participatory or non-par products which do not offer profits/dividends to policyholders. As opposed to a non-par plan, which offers guaranteed and fixed benefits, a par plan offers no guaranteed benefits and the returns depend on the profits of the company and therefore future bonuses can never be guaranteed.

This is also the reason why non-par products carry a relatively lower premium rate. Secondly, banks are now permitted to sell insurance under the open architecture model wherein they can sell as many as insurers’ products as they want to, creating competitive pressures with sales targets, leading to mis-selling. The third reason is the lack of proper investor education by insurers.