Allied Blenders and Distillers' launch IPO

After a long anticipated wait for investor’s Allied Blenders and Distillers limited has launched their IPO.

The bidding dates have been announced to begin today June 25 and last till June 27 with the prices around Rs 267 – Rs 281 currently the minimum investment is 53 shares per lot which is estimated to be priced at Rs 14,151, with an issue size worth up to 1500 crore according to Groww.

The company is also welcoming international investors from the US, UK and Europe as seen in SEBI’s report.

Regular investors can apply up to 2 lakhs with the above price range while employees can apply or shares up to 5 lakhs at a price range of Rs 241 – Rs 255. The equity shares are expected to be listed on NSE and BSE by July.

The Mumbai based Indian made foreign liquor company was established in 1988 with the introduction of the “ Officer’s Choice” Whiskey.

Throughout its journey a wide range of spirits were introduced including rum, brandy, gin and vodka.

As of August 31, 2023 the company exports its products to over 14 international markets including Europe, North America and Africa and others. The listed peers of the company include United Spirits Limited, Radico Khaitan Limited and Globus Spirits Limited.

Strengths

Allied blenders have a wide network across India with 12 sales support offices. Along with 9 bottling plants and 5 third-party bottling facilities.

As of August 31, 2023 they have markets in 14 international markets. Including Africa, North America, Europe and Asia.

Risks

The company’s main revenue, according to Groww, is from whiskey sale thus fluctuations in the main states of West Bengal, Telangana, and Utter Pradesh can influence the company’s business.

Certain subsidiaries of the company has incurred losses during 2021, 2022, and 2023 amounting to Rs 2.81 crore, Rs 4.18 crore and Rs 4.13 crore. Till 31 December 2023 the company has incurred a total debt of Rs 808.12 crore.