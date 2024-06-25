Carmakers offer discount to boost demand

NEW DELHI: When one Sunil Kapoor had approached a car dealer last year for a hatchback, he received a quote of Rs 7 lakh, which exceeded his budget by about Rs 50,000. Fast forward to last week, he received quote for the same car but with a steep discount of Rs 60,000. Facing a slowdown in fresh demand after two years of blockbuster sales, carmakers have taken the route of massive discounts and attractive offers to lure buyers.

Passenger vehicle sales meanwhile slumped to 3,03,358 units – down 0.96% over last year (3,06,305 units) and down 9.48% compared to April 2024 (3,35,123 units).

Excepts of a few SUVs which continue to command a waiting period, every product including some best selling models, available in the market carries some form of reward. Add to it, many carmakers have either gone for steep price cut or launched new variants to attract buyers interest.

For example, Tata Motors last week said it is giving benefits up to Rs 1 lakh (depending on model and variant) for customers who have booked and await delivery of Nexon SUV. Nexon comes at a starting price of Rs 7.99 lakh and goes up to Rs 15.5 lakh for top variant. Mahindra & Mahindra launched new AX5 select variant of XUV 700 model. The variant is up to Rs 1.4 lakh more affordable than the corresponding AX5 variants and comes with top-end specs like dual 10.25-inch screens, a panoramic sunroof, and dual front airbags.