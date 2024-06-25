Government auctions 11 new blocks of critical minerals

BENGALURU: The central government on Monday auctioned 21 blocks of critical minerals. This is the fourth tranche of the auctions of critical minerals by the Centre. Out of these 21 blocks, 11 are fresh blocks across six states -- Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

These blocks contain a variety of minerals including graphite, Glauconite, Phosphorite, Potash, Nickel, PGE, Phosphate and Rare Earth Elements (REE). In a press statement issued by the Ministry of Mines, it was said that as part of the 4th tranche, 10 critical mineral blocks are on offer as the second attempt blocks of previous tranches of auction.

These 10 blocks are located in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu and have important critical minerals like Tungsten, Vanadium, Graphite, Glauconite, Cobalt and Nickel.

Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy and Minister of State for Coal and Mines Satish Chandra Dubey were present on the occasion.