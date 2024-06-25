Noida Airport launch delayed to April 2025 as against 2024-end deadline

NEW DELHI: The launch of Noida International Airport (NIA), originally slated to be operational by the end of this year, has been extended due to a delay in construction activity. The greenfield airport is now expected to commence commercial operations by the end of April 2025.

NIA in a statement said that construction and development work at the airport is at an advanced stage and they continue to pass important milestones on the road to operational readiness.

“This is a large and complex project, and the next few weeks of construction activities are crucial. Work on the runway, the passenger terminal and the control tower, is well advanced. Recently, the concessions for ground handling, the operation of commercial areas and important maintenance contracts were awarded,” it added.

While NIA did not specify reasons for the delay in inauguration, sources aware of the development stated that the primary reason could be difficulty in procuring some raw materials whose supply has taken a hit in the global market.

The airport, located in the Jewar area of Gautam Buddh Nagar district, is one of the most ambitious projects for the Uttar Pradesh government. It is being developed by Yamuna International Airport Pvt Ltd (YIAPL), a 100% subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG.

In the first phase, the Delhi National Capital Region’s second airport will have a single runway and would have the capacity to handle 12 million passengers annually.

By the end of phase 4, it is expected to have an annual capacity of 70 million passengers, two passenger terminals and two runways.