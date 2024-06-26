Adani to invest Rs 1.3L cr in FY25 across segments

NEW DELHI: Adani group plans to invest about Rs 1.3 lakh crore across group companies this fiscal as it doubles down on its $100 billion investment guidance over the next 7-10 years to grow businesses, group CFO said on Tuesday.

According to a PTI report, the investment across portfolio companies that range from ports to energy, airports, commodities, cement and media will be 70% met through internal cash generation and the remaining through debt.

The group will look to refinance $3-4 billion of debt maturing in the year and raise an additional $1 billion in project financing, he said, adding the annual $2-2.5 billion of equity infusion by bringing in new investors is also likely to continue.

Renewable energy company Adani Green will complete 6-7 GW project, while the solar wafer manufacturing unit will attain scale. Also, the new airport at Mumbai will be completed, he said.

The projected capital expenditure for 2024-25 (April 2024 to March 2025) fiscal is 40% higher than what the portfolio is estimated to have incurred in FY24. The group had previously guided a $100 billion capex over the next 7-10 years.