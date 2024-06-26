Ather plans to invest Rs 2,000 Crore in setting up its third manufacturing unit in Maharashtra

MUMBAI: Electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy is planning to set up its third manufacturing facility in Bidkin, AURIC, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra.

This new facility will manufacture both electric two-wheelers and battery packs, said the company on Wednesday.

Ather currently has two manufacturing facilities in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, one dedicated to battery production and the other for vehicle assembly. The current facilities will continue to produce battery packs and vehicles.

According to Ather, the new facility in Maharashtra would allow them to get closer to more markets in the country by reducing its logistics costs.

Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, said, "Maharashtra offers a conducive business environment and continues to be a top destination for investments. This is in line with our honourable PM Shri Narendra Modi’s vision to strengthen India’s startup and manufacturing ecosystem, aiming to match or surpass global counterparts. We are happy to have Ather in Maharashtra, solidifying the state’s position as India’s leading automotive and manufacturing hub.”

The Deputy CM took to social media platform X to say that it is more than a Rs 2000 crore investment and will generate employment for around 4000 people. This state-of-the-art plant will annually produce up to 1 million units of vehicles and battery packs, he stated.