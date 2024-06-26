iD Fresh Food to expand ops in 11 new cities; eyes Rs 700 cr revenue in FY25

BENGALURU: Bengaluru-based food products company iD Fresh Food on Tuesday announced its plans to expand its presence across the country with launches in 11 new cities, including tier 2 and tier 3 markets, across 6 states. The company said it is eyeing a revenue of Rs 700 crore in FY25.

PC Musthafa, Global CEO and Co-founder of iD Fresh Food said, “As we prepare for international expansion and IPO journey, our key focus will continue to be on delivering world-class products and ensuring they are accessible to everyone.”

“Our aim is to become the market leader in these regions within the next 12 to 18 months,” he added. iD Fresh Food’s most popular offerings include Idly Dosa batter, Malabar Parota and Coffee, among others. It is introducing these products in new cities including Goa, Indore, Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Dehradun.

While the current focus is on making core products widely accessible, specific plans for each city will be shaped by market performance and consumer feedback in the next phase, the company added.