LTIMindtree chairman AM Naik steps down; SN Subrahmanyan appointed as chairman

BENGALURU: LTIMindtree announced on Wednesday that A.M. Naik has decided to step down as Chairman of the company at the end of the company's annual general meeting.

The Board of Directors has appointed S.N. Subrahmanyan (Vice-Chairman) as Chairman, with effect from June 27, 2024.

A.M. Naik, popularly known as AMN, has been the Founder Chairman of the company and the architect of LTIMindtree's transformation into a sharply focused global conglomerate with dominance in the sectors in which it operates. He constantly pushed the boundaries of what’s possible by laying emphasis on technology, talent, and innovation, LTIMindtree said.

Naik said, “It is with immense pride and satisfaction that I reflect on the journey from the initial days of L&T Infotech to the IT services behemoth that LTIMindtree has become today. I feel privileged to have not only led such a great organisation but also laid the foundation for future growth and success. From June 27, 2024, under Mr. Subrahmanyan’s able leadership, I am sure LTIMindtree will continue to grow further and reach new pinnacles of success.”

S.N. Subrahmanyan, popularly known as SNS, joined the Board of L&T Infotech on January 10, 2015. He was appointed as the Vice-Chairman of L&T Infotech on May 4, 2017.

Subrahmanyan said, “I would like to express my sincere gratitude to him (Naik) and the Board for reposing trust in me and appointing me as the Chairman. I would humbly like to take up this responsibility and take LTIMindtree’s legacy of trust, customer focus, timely delivery, quality, people centricity, and professionalism forward.”