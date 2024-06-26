‘New CEO needs to give Wipro renewed direction’

BENGALURU: FY24 has been one of the most challenging years in Wipro’s history, as per Rishad A Premji, Chairman of the company. In his letter to shareholders, in the company’s annual report, Premji said, “Despite some short-term challenges, fundamentals of our business remain unchanged...I am confident that our best days lie ahead.”

The company was struggling to win mega deals and its profit and revenue figures were dropping. But with new CEO Srinivas Pallia, who took charge from April 2024, analysts say he has had an immediate impact with clients.

“There is still some way to go to shake off some of the baggage of the recent past, but Pallia has had an immediate impact reassuring Wipro’ clients and reenergising his deal teams,” Phil Fersht, HFS Research CEO and chief analyst told this newspaper.