Ather plans to set up 3rd unit in Maharashtra

NEW DELHI: Electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy is planning to set up its third manufacturing plant in Bidkin, AURIC, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra. This new facility will manufacture both electric two-wheelers and battery packs, said the company on Wednesday.

It currently has two manufacturing units in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, one dedicated to battery production and the other for vehicle assembly. The current facilities will continue to produce battery packs and vehicles.

As per Ather, the new facility would allow them get closer to more markets in the country to cut its logistics cost. Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister, Maharashtra, said, “Maharashtra offers a conducive business environment and continues to be a top destination for investments.

This is in line with our honourable PM Narendra Modiji’s vision to strengthen startup and manufacturing ecosystem, aiming to match or surpass global counterparts.”