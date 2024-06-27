Housing sales plummet 8% in the second quarter of 2024 amid soaring property prices

Housing sales across India’s top 7 cities declined marginally in the second quarter of 2024 due to increasing property prices and a high base record of the previous quarter (Q1 2024). The latest data issued by property consultant ANAROCK shows that housing sales witnessed a quarterly drop of 8% and stood at approx. 1,20,340 units in Q2 2024 across the top 7 cities, against approx. 1,30,170 units sold in Q1 2024. However, on a yearly basis, there has been a 5% rise in residential sales.

Average residential property prices across the top 7 cities increased in the range of 4-10% in Q2 2024 when compared to Q1 2024, amid high residential sales. On a yearly basis, the top 7 cities recorded a significant average price rise of between 13 - 39%.

Anuj Puri, Chairman – ANAROCK Group, says, “The quarterly decline seen in housing sales is essential because of the all-time high base considered in the previous quarter, when more than 1.30 lakh units were sold. Most importantly, this drop is also due to the significant hike in property prices over the last one year, which in turn has prompted many investors to take a breather.”

“NCR witnessed the highest quarterly jump of 10% in Q2 2024 while Hyderabad saw the highest yearly jump of 38% in average residential prices,” says Puri. “However, if prices are kept in check henceforth, housing sales may not be majorly impacted in the upcoming quarters.”