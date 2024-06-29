25 brands represent consumer spending of Rs 32,500 crore: ITC

NEW DELHI: FMCG major ITC said its portfolio of over 25 Indian brands represents an annual consumer spend of nearly Rs 32,500 crore and reaches over 250 million (25 crore) households in India. The Kolkata-based conglomerate added that it remains focused on scaling up the FMCG businesses anchored on strong growth platforms and a future-ready portfolio.

“It is pertinent to note that the chosen categories, which are characterised by low household penetration levels and/or low per capita consumption, offer major headroom for long-term growth. This is borne out by several reports which highlight that your company’s total addressable market expansion potential is among the highest in FMCG space,” said ITC in its FY23-24 annual report.

ITC’s FMCG businesses include packaged foods, personal care products, education and stationery products, incense sticks and safety matches. Some of the known brands are Aashirvaad, Sunfeasy and YiPPee.

The company said a key element of its growth strategy is to foray into value-added adjacencies and categories of the future by leveraging 25+ powerful mother brands it has established over the years.

Its FMCG businesses recorded segment revenue of Rs 20,966.83 crore in FY24, a rise of 9.6% over the previous year. Segment EBITDA for the year saw a robust growth of 19.7% to Rs 2338.50 crore with margins improving by 94 bps to 11.2%. The company’s revenue from cigarette business came at Rs 30, 596.59 crore.

On the hotel business which is all set to get listed as a separate entity, ITC said it continues to leverage its ‘asset-right’ strategy to be among the fastest growing hospitality chains in the country with over 130 properties and 12,000 rooms under its six distinctive brands. In the last 24 months, ITC has opened 25 under the brand portfolio, out of which 24 are managed properties. ITC also opened its first international property ‘ITC Ratnadipa’ in April 2024 in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

ITC stated the business is seeing ‘growing interest’ among property owners to partner with its brands, resulting in a healthy generation of leads and pipeline of management contracts.