No change in rates on small savings for Q2

Deposits under the Sukanya Samriddhi scheme will attract an interest rate of 8.2%, while the rate on a three-year term deposit remains at 7.1%.
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government on Friday left the interest rates on various small savings schemes unchanged for the quarter beginning July 1, 2024.

“The rates of interest on various small savings schemes for the second quarter of FY 2024-25, starting from July 1, 2024, and ending on September 30, 2024, shall remain unchanged from those notified for the first quarter (March 1, 2024, to June 30, 2024) of FY 2024-25,” said a finance ministry notification. Deposits under the Sukanya Samriddhi scheme will attract an interest rate of 8.2%, while the rate on a three-year term deposit remains at 7.1%.

