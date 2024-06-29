Onboarding delay: NITES seeks probe on DXC Tech

BENGALURU: The Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), which represents IT professionals, has urged the Ministry of Labour and Employment to look into DXC Technology for delay in onboarding over 4,800 campus recruits.

DXC was formed by the merger of CSC and the Enterprise Services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE). As per Harpreet Singh Saluja, President, NITES, the IT service provider has postponed onboarding of campus hires multiple times and candidates have been waiting for over a year now.

“These delays, lasting over two years, have caused serious problems for these new employees. Many turned down other job offers because they believed in DXC Technology’s promises. Now, they are struggling financially and are unsure about their future as they haven’t started working yet,” he said.

The union has also asked for full salary payments for the period during which onboarding has been delayed. An email sent to DXC Technology on the reason behind onboarding delays did not elicit any response. Many IT companies have been delaying onboarding campus recruits. Recently, the union urged the Labour Ministry to investigate Infosys for repeatedly delaying the onboarding.

All India IT and ITeS Employees’ Union too recently said that they have been receiving complaints against IT companies for delays in onboarding campus hires.

In the company’s annual report, Infosys CEO Salil Parekh had mentioned that the company has recruited nearly 11,900 college graduates in 2023-2024.