RBI expects gross NPAs to fall to 2.5 per cent in FY25

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) expects the gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio of banks to improve to 2.5% in FY25 after moderating to a 12-year low of 2.8% in FY24.

The system-wide net NPA ratio is also expected to improve further from 0.6%, which has almost halved from the previous fiscal year.

The record reduction in the bad loan ratio was led by state-run banks, which improved by 76 basis points (bps) to 3.7%.

While the GNPA stock fell across all bank groups, active and deep provisioning by state-run banks and foreign banks resulted in an improved provisioning coverage ratio of 76.4% in March 2024, the RBI stated in its biannual Financial Stability Report.

The report attributed the sustained reduction in the GNPA ratio since March 2020 primarily to a persistent fall in new NPA accretions and increased write-offs.