CS Setty tipped to be next SBI chief

MUMBAI: Challa Sreenivasulu Setty, the senior-most managing director of the State Bank, is set to be the next chairman of the country’s largest lender provided the government goes ahead with the recommendation of his name by the nodal selection body, Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB).

Setty, who has spent close to 36 years at the bank, has scored over the other two contenders -- Ashwini Kumar Tewari and Vinay M Tonse -- who are also the managing directors of the bank, at the interviews held Friday in Mumbai, the FSIB said in its website.

The interviews were earlier scheduled for May 21-22 but was called off at the last minute.

“The Financial Services Institutions Bureau has interfaced with three candidates on June 29, 2024, for the position of chairman in State Bank of India. Keeping in view their performance in the interface, their overall experience and the extant parameters, the bureau recommends CS Setty for the position,” FSIB said in its website.

The role of the FSIB is to recommend a name and the final decision is be taken by the appointments committee of the Cabinet headed by the Prime Minister. But normally, the committee goes ahead with the FSIB recommendation and makes the formal appointment.

If the government clears his name, Setty will assume charge on August 28, when the incumbent Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara retires after he received 10-month extension last October. Khara will turn 63, the upper age limit for the position of SBI chairman, on the superannuation day, was at the helm from October 7, 2020.

The FSIB, an autonomous body under the Centre, is the head-hunter for the heads of state-owned banks and financial institutions.

As per convention, the chairman is appointed from the four serving managing directors of SBI provided they have at least three years service left and have been a managing director for at least year. Therefore the senior most MD Alok Kumar Choudhary is not eligible for the interview as he is retiring on June 30 and so the new MD Rana Ashutosh Kumar Singh who will join only on June 30. The FSIB has already recommended the name of Singh as the fourth managing director.