Gross NPAs will fall to 2.5% in FY25 from a 12-yr low of 2.8% in FY24: RBI

NEW DELHI: The Reserve Bank of India expects the gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio of banks to improve to 2.5 in FY25 after moderating to a 12-year low of 2.8 in FY24 and the system wide net NPA ratio to improve further from 0.6, which has almost halved from the previous fiscal.

The record reduction in bad loan ratio was led by state run banks, which improved by 76 bps to 3.7. While the GNPA stock declined across all bank groups, active and deep provisioning by state-run banks and foreign banks resulted in an improved provisioning coverage ratio in March 2024 to 76.4, the Reserve Bank of India said in the biannual Financial Stability Report.

The report attributed the sustained reduction in the GNPA ratio since March 2020 primarily to a persistent fall in new NPA accretions and increased write-offs.

The estimate for GNPA ratio for March 2025 is based on the macro stress tests, performed to assess the resilience of banks’ balance sheets to unforeseen shocks emanating from the macroeconomic environment.

“The asset quality of the scheduled commercial banks recorded sustained improvement and their GNPA ratio moderated to a 12-year low in March 2024 to 2.8. Their net non-performing assets ratio too improved to a record low of 0.6%,” the report said.