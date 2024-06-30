HDFC Life keen to re-enter health cover segment but not indemnity segment: CEO HDFC Life

MUMBAI: HDFC Life is not very keen on seeking a composite insurance licence, the amendment bill for which is pending approval from the federal lawmakers, but will re-enter the health insurance segment when permitted, a top official of the leading life insurer has said.

It can be noted that till 2016, life insurers were in the health segment, which has of late become the biggest contributor to the top-line of general insurers in the past two years, overtaking the till then mainstay of motor. Almost all life insurers who have health products continue to serve existing clients but can’t launch new products or hawk existing products to new customers.

“We aren’t very keen on seeking a composite insurance licence. As a group also, we are comfortable at the segments we are already in. I don’t see a merger of all our insurance businesses, if and when a composite licence is in,” Vihba Padalkar, the chief executive of HDFC Life, told TNIE here over the weekend.

She further said globally too, composite licence is not the prevalent practice except in some small Southeast Asian markets.