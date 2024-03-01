Early-stage start-ups witness uptick in fundraising

BENGALURU: Despite funding winter, early-stage start-ups have been witnessing an uptick in fundraising, as in February alone, they managed to raise $274.2 million in 34 funding rounds compared to $242.6 million raised in the same month last year.

According to data sourced from Tracxn, early-stage start-ups raised $260.4 million in January in 26 rounds. However, this is less compared to $379.8 million it raised in the same month last year.

On Thursday, SaaS start-up Nurturev raised $1 million in pre-seed funding led by Antler India. On February 27, Reo.Dev, a marketing stack for developer focused companies, raised $1.2 million in pre-seed funding, with India Quotient leading the investment round.

Anand Lunia, General Partner at India Quotient, said that developers are driving the next trillion dollar infra and AI wave. Last week, AutoVRse, an AR/VR tech start-up, secured $2 million in its funding round led by Lumikai. Somdutta Singh, Serial Entrepreneur, Founder and CEO, Assiduus Global Inc and LP Angel Investor, said, there is a growing trend of early-stage startups actively seeking funding, and this is exciting, as it reflects both the increased confidence of founders and the growing appetite of investors to support ventures at an earlier stage.