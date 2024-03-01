‘Entry in chip will de-risk global supply chains’

NEW DELHI: India’s entry into the semiconductor manufacturing will significantly de-risk global supply chains and will make the country a very important player in globally, said N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons.

Chandrasekaran further said the company has tradition to pioneer many sectors in the country, and it is confident to continue with semiconductor industry too. “Tata Group has a tradition of pioneering many sectors in the country, and we are confident that our entry in semiconductor fabrication will add to this legacy,” said Chandrasekharan.

The company said the fab construction will begin this year with a total investment of up to Rs 91,000 crore (~US$11bn) and will generate over 20,000 direct and indirect skilled jobs in the region.

This Fab unit will have a manufacturing capacity of up to 50,000 wafers a month and will include next-generation factory automation capabilities deploying data analytics and machine learning to achieve industry-best factory efficiency. The new semiconductor Fab will manufacture chips for applications such as power management IC, display drivers, microcontrollers (MCU) and high-performance computing logic. Randhir Thakur, CEO & MD, Tata Electronics, said the company’s partnership with PSMC provides access to a broad technology portfolio in leading edge and mature nodes including 28nm, 40nm, 55nm, 90nm & 110nm and also collaboration for high volume manufacturing.