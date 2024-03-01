In a first, India exports pomegranates by sea to USA

Based on the successful result of the static trial, APEDA aimed for a successful sign-off for this consignment via sea-opening trade relations to potential markets for Indian pomegranates.

India, one of the largest producers of pomegranates in the world, is also now aiming to be amongst the top pomegranate exporting countries. The country is a key player with its market expanding in the EU, Middle East and Asian countries.

The trial air shipment, static sea trial and the sea container were executed by APEDA-registered InI Farms - a top exporter of fruits and vegetables from India with their produce being exported to over 25 countries worldwide.

Over the years, the firm has made extensive efforts to enhance the quality and shelf life of pomegranates to meet the strict standards of the global markets. As part of the Agrostar group, InI Farms has established a value chain for pomegranates by working directly with farmers in the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan.

The fruit was sourced from Anarnet registered farmers from Sangola in Maharashtra. Significantly, the premium received by farmers was 20 per cent compared to other export markets and 35 per cent compared to the domestic market.