PPBL crisis: Paytm, Paytm Payments Bank to discontinue inter-company pacts to reduce dependencies

NEW DELHI: Amid RBI's action on its associate firm, One 97 Communications on Friday said the board has approved the discontinuation of inter-company pacts with Paytm Payments Bank to reduce dependencies.

The move assumes significance as Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL) is under the RBI's lens over persistent non-compliance and continued material supervisory concerns.

In a statutory filing on Friday, One 97 Communications (which owns and operates Paytm) said the company and its associate entity, Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL), have introduced additional measures to strengthen their approach towards independent operations of PPBL.

"As part of this process to reduce dependencies, Paytm and PPBL have mutually agreed to discontinue various inter-company agreements with Paytm and its group entities," the BSE filing said.

Also, the shareholders of PPBL have agreed to simplify the Shareholders Agreement (SHA) to support PPBL's governance, independent of its shareholders, it added.

The Board of OCL approved the termination of agreements and amendment of SHA on March 1, 2024.