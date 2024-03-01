Three semiconductor projects receive govt approval

NEW DELHI: In a major breakthrough for the country’s semiconductor industry, the government on Thursday approved the application for three projects. Tata Electronic Private Limited, a subsidiary of the Tata Group, received approval for fab manufacturing.

The first fab proposal, accepted by the government, will be set up in partnership with Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp (PSMC) of Taiwan. The government also approved setting up two assembly, testing, marking, and packaging (ATMP) units – one in Assam and the other in Gujarat’s Dholera.

So far, India’s semiconductor industry has received investment of Rs 1.26 lakh crore for projects including that of US semiconductor major Micron technology for packaging unit in Gujarat. The Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, said construction for all three semiconductor units will start within next 100 days.

“It is a remarkable achievement. It is a giant leap. Now, we are targeting to become a major player in the semiconductor value chain by 2029... PM Modi actually wants us to work on a 20 year vision for semiconductors,” said Vaishnaw.

The fab will be constructed in Dholera, Gujarat, and will produce 50,000 wafer starts per month (WSPM). The total investment the company will make for it is Rs 91,000 crore. The minister said the fab will mostly produce 28 nanometre (nm) chips, apart from 50 nm, 55 nm and 90 nm ones, and have 16,000 suppliers. PSMC is renowned for its expertise in the logic and memory foundry segments. PSMC operates six semiconductor foundries in Taiwan,” said the minister.