Feb GST revenue up 12.5% to Rs 1.68L cr; FY24 gross collection at Rs 18.40L cr

NEW DELHI: The gross goods and services tax (GST) revenue for the month of February stood at Rs 1.68 lakh crore, a rise of 12.5% compared to the same period in 2023, driven by a 13.9% rise in domestic transactions and an 8.5% increase in imports, according to the government data.

February collection was tad lower than the previous month’s collection of Rs 1.72 lakh crore, but higher than the collection of Rs 1.65 lakh crore in December.

According to finance ministry, the net GST revenue collection, excluding refunds for February 2024, was Rs 1.51 lakh crore, marking a growth of 13.6% over the same period last year.

For the financial year 2023-24 up to February 2024, the total gross GST collection reached Rs 18.40 lakh crore, an 11.7% increase compared to the previous financial year.

The average monthly gross collection in FY24 stood at Rs 1.67 lakh crore, surpassing the previous year’s collection of Rs 1.5 lakh crore.