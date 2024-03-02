Google begins delisting 10 Indian apps from store

BENGALURU: Google on Friday started removing 10 Indian apps from the Play Store including Bharat Matrimony, Naukri and TrulyMadly, for non-compliant with its billing policy.

Google Play charges a service fee when developers sell in-app digital goods. The tech giant said these 10 firms including “many well-established ones” had avoided paying fees “by securing interim protections from court.”

“For years, no court or regulator has denied Google Play’s right to charge for the value and services we provide. On 9 February, the Supreme Court refused to interfere with our right to do so. While some of the developers that were refused interim protection have started fairly participating in our business model and ecosystem, others choose to find ways to not do so,” it said in a blog post.

Over two lakh Indian developers use Google Play. Only 3% of developers in India sell digital goods or services and therefore need to pay a service fee, the vast majority of whom pay 15% or less, Google said. In India, less than 60 developers on Google Play are subject to fees above 15%.