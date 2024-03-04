Ahead of US hearing, Byju's says it is beneficial owner of 533 mn fund parked in US

NEW DELHI: Ahead of a US court hearing on the whereabouts of the USD 553 million funds Byju's had parked in an American investment firm, the edtech company on Sunday evening said its subsidiary in the US remains the beneficial owner of the fund.

On Saturday, Byju's stated that it had no money to pay salaries to employees after just-raised funds through the rights issue were locked (in a separate account) after a dispute with investors. It is not clear if Byjus is the beneficial owner of USD 533 million, then why it could not use them for paying salaries.

"Camshaft, in its latest submission, has disclosed to the Delaware Court that the USD 533 million was transferred from BYJU'S Alpha to another 100 per cent Think & Learn owned subsidiary, Inspilearn LLC (a Delaware firm).

"As BYJU's has indicated previously - the funds continue to remain in a Think and Learn subsidiary, contrary to the false allegation made by a select list of investors before the NCLT in India," Byju's said in a statement.