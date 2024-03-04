AI, Oil & Gas sectors show over 20 per cent growth in hiring in February: Report

NEW DELHI: Hiring for roles in artificial intelligence (AI) and Oil & Gas sectors has witnessed a growth of over 20 per cent in the month of February 2024, a new report showed on Monday.

According to the Naukri JobSpeak Index, AI-related roles such as Machine Learning Engineer and Full Stack AI Scientist jumped a staggering 100 per cent and 44 per cent, respectively, in February 2024 vs last year.

In the Oil & Gas sector, hiring increased by 21 per cent in February this year compared to last year. Hiring in the Pharma sector recorded a 9 per cent growth.

"This month’s JobSpeak index underscores a transformative shift in India's hiring landscape, with remarkable hiring growth seen in Oil & Gas, Pharma, and in AI sectors, against a backdrop of cautious optimism," said Dr Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer of Naukri.com.