Auto sales give out mixed signals in Feb, hints at a reviving demand environment

Two-wheeler makers in India can heave a sigh of relief as the recovery seen during the end of last year seems to have held up in February, even as sales of commercial vehicles and basic cars seem to have slid again.

Two-wheeler revival

Two-wheelers continued to be the highlight of the auto industry in February, with companies continuing to post strong increases across segments.

Leading from the front was Chennai-based TVS Motor Company, which reported a whopping 34% jump in its monthly two-wheeler sales to 3.58 lakh units. This was powered by both domestic sales – which rose 21% to 2.68 lakh units, as well as exports, which doubled to 90,308 units.

From a product perspective, there was greater growth in motorcycles (up 46%) compared to scooters (up 26%).

At no.2 was Bajaj Auto with a 25% increase in two-wheeler sales to 2.95 lakhs in February.

This was powered largely by domestic sales, which were up 42% to 1.71 lakh units, while exports rose only by 8% to 1.24 lakh units.

Close behind was the market leader, Hero MotoCorp, with a 19% increase in its two-wheeler sales to 4.68 lakh units.

The surge in domestic sales hints at an improving condition of buying mentality among rural consumers. This comes as a relief as several industries have been suffering at the hands of rising inflation and declining rural demand.

The marketing strategies of the companies, especially the new product launches have also seemingly paid off well.

TVS had recently launched the 2024 versions of its popular Apache and Jupiter models. Hero Motocorp had recently introduced its new launches, the Xtreme 125 R motorcycle and Mavrick 440 in the premium segment. The company has pointed out that it plans to focus on strengthening its premium product range besides growing its core portfolio.