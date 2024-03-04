India allows export of 30,000 tonnes of non-basmati white rice to Tanzania

New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) The government has permitted exports of 30,000 tonne of non-basmati white rice to Tanzania and 80,000 tonne of broken rice to Djibouti and Guinea Bissau.

The export is permitted through National Cooperative Exports Limited (NCEL), the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has said in a notification.

Though exports of non-basmati white rice have been banned since July 20, 2023 to boost domestic supply, exports are allowed on the basis of permission granted by the government to certain countries to meet their food security needs on request.