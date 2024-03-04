Nifty extends gains for fourth session to end at record high

Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) India's benchmark indices extended gains for the fourth session on Monday to end at record high, said Devarsh Vakil, Deputy Head Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

Nifty registered fresh all-time high of 22,440 in the early morning trade and consolidated thereafter for the entire session to finally close with the gains of 27 points at 22,405.60 on Monday.

The Nifty Smallcap 100 Index underperformed the Nifty, and fell by 0.50 per cent as against Nifty's rise of 0.12 per cent, Vakil said.

Declining shares outnumbered the advancing shares as the advance decline ratio stood at 0.56 levels on the BSE, lowest in last three sessions.

Among the sectoral indices, Nifty Oil/Gas, Banks and Pharma gained the most, while Nifty Media, IT and FMCG fell the most. NTPC, HDFC Life and Power Grid were the top gainers of the day, while JSW Steel, Eicher Motors and M&M were the worst hit, he said.