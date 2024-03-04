Watch | Moment YouTube Music employee finds his team got 'laid off' during union's pay negotiation testimony at U.S. city council meeting

This contractor team, employed by Cognizant in Austin, Texas, US was responsible for approving content for YouTube Music. The dispute arose when the team, comprising over 40 members, went on strike in February last year, demanding revisions to Google's return-to-work policy.

The contractors view the layoff as retaliation for unionizing. Google, however, contends that the decision to cut the team did not originate with them but with Cognizant, emphasizing that contracts routinely end on their natural expiry date.

The union underscores concerns about low pay for remote work, citing instances where workers earn as little as $19 per hour (around Rs 1,574), making office attendance financially burdensome.

Cognizant's Chief Communications Officer, Jeff DeMarrais, communicated to The Verge via email that the affected team will receive seven weeks of pay and be provided with opportunities to secure another role within Cognizant.