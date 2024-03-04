Watch | Moment YouTube Music employee finds his team got 'laid off' during union's pay negotiation testimony at U.S. city council meeting

The Alphabet Workers Union-CWA, a union representing contractors for YouTube Music, claims that Google terminated their contracts following a prolonged strike.
A clip from last Thursday shows YouTube data analyst Jack Benedict, advocating for his union's negotiations with Google before the Austin City Council, faced a sudden shock during his address. He discovered that his 43-person team, including himself, had been laid off. Speaking with the Washington Post, Benedict expressed being "speechless, shocked, and didn't know what to do." He emphasized a prevailing sense of "anger" among workers, asserting they were targeted for their advocacy, made an example to deter others from similar demands. The workers claim they received no prior notice about the layoffs, adding to the distressing situation.
This contractor team, employed by Cognizant in Austin, Texas, US was responsible for approving content for YouTube Music. The dispute arose when the team, comprising over 40 members, went on strike in February last year, demanding revisions to Google's return-to-work policy.
The contractors view the layoff as retaliation for unionizing. Google, however, contends that the decision to cut the team did not originate with them but with Cognizant, emphasizing that contracts routinely end on their natural expiry date.
The union underscores concerns about low pay for remote work, citing instances where workers earn as little as $19 per hour (around Rs 1,574), making office attendance financially burdensome.
Cognizant's Chief Communications Officer, Jeff DeMarrais, communicated to The Verge via email that the affected team will receive seven weeks of pay and be provided with opportunities to secure another role within Cognizant.
Earlier, Google contended that it wasn't obligated to negotiate with workers as they weren't direct Google employees. However, in March 2023, the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) ruled that Google, having control over benefits, work hours, and task direction for contractors, qualified as a partial employer. Despite Google's appeal, the NLRB upheld the ruling in January this year. The option to appeal to a federal court remains open for Google.
Jack Benedict, in a statement further expressed the deep disappointment the employees: "This is devastating. We have been fighting for years to get Google, one of the world's most powerful and well-resourced companies, to negotiate with us. We strive to make a living in exchange for improving their products. It is disheartening that Google has taken this path when faced with our workers' modest demands for fair treatment on the job."
Beyond the YouTube Music contractors, there's a broader trend of workers seeking recognition as employees at Google. CNBC reports that the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has acknowledged the potential classification of Google as a partial employer for unionized contractors affiliated with Accenture. These contractors played a role in Google Search and were involved before the rebranding undertaken by Bard. This reflects a larger issue within Google concerning the employment status of its contractors.