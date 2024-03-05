‘AI developers must ensure safety of citizens, safeguard democracy’

NEW DELHI: Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw defended issuing an advisory to all AI developers such as Google, Microsoft, and Adobe, and said the companies should be responsible before developing any AI platform.

The minister emphasised that these e-platforms should be thoroughly tested and trained to ensure the safety of citizens and the democratic process in the country. His comments came after Indian and global founders criticised the advisory, claiming it would stifle innovation in the country.

The minister clarified that the government’s message is not a regulatory framework but rather an advisory urging testing your model before launch. “Before launching any such platform, companies should ensure it is thoroughly tested and trained. This is essential for citizen safety and the democratic process in the country. Therefore, we have issued this advisory to the intermediaries. Any model, if developed, should be rigorously tested before launch,” said Vaishnaw.

The government issued an advisory after the minister of State Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, said Google’s AI chatbot Gemini is violating Rule 3(1)(b) of Intermediary Rules (IT Rules) 2021 because its answer to the question is that Modi is a fascist.